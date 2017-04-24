NDP promises ferry-fare rollback

The BC NDP will roll back ferry fares by 15 per cent on smaller routes—such as those on the Sunshine Coast—freeze fares on major routes, and restore the 100 per cent seniors’ weekday passenger discount if it forms the next provincial government after the May 9 election, the party says.

Under the BC Liberals, BC Ferries fares have more than doubled for the Sunshine Coast, Gulf Islands, and on the North Coast while increasing by around 80 per cent on the main ferry routes. As part of the BC NDP plan, BC Ferries, BC Hydro and ICBC will all be required to conduct comprehensive operating reviews to look for inefficiencies, fiscal mismanagement, and cost savings that don’t impact services. Every dollar saved will be used to keep rates and fees down. Submitted