Wednesday, 22 February 2017
NDP’s Simons launches campaign

Posted by: The Local Weekly February 22, 2017

P 3 B ndp launch pic 2 simonsNDP MLA Nicholas Simons kicked off his campaign for re-election in the Powell River-Sunshine Coast riding on Feb. 18 at the Sechelt Band Hall.  Simons said the policies of the Christy Clark government have contributed to BC having the “highest social inequality in Canada.” Election day is May 9. Photo submitted

