‘New and improved’ ferry schedule unveiled

Following a broad public engagement process, BC Ferries has announced a revised schedule for Horseshoe Bay – Langdale, which provides sailings that match key times residents want to travel, provides on-time departures, increased capacity, transit connections and later sailings out of Horseshoe Bay. The new and improved schedules will go into effect Jan. 2, 2018.

“To respond to the wishes of the communities, we have restructured the way we deliver service to ensure we can provide on-time departures at the time-of-day our customers say are most important,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ President and CEO. “We believe these new schedules will provide the service our customers desire, help address the increase in traffic we’ve seen over the last few years, and enable our crews to deliver a first-rate experience to those who travel with us.”

Features of the new Horseshoe Bay – Langdale schedule:

• 6:20am sailing year-round from Langdale to Horseshoe Bay (commuter preference)

• 5:30pm sailing year-round from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale (commuter preference)

• Later last sailing of the evening from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale to attend events in Vancouver at 10:55pm during the off-peak season or 11:20pm during the shoulder and peak seasons

• Longer in-dock and transit times to ensure better on-time performance and schedule reliability

• Increased capacity and frequency (25 round trips) in the shoulder season (before and after the summer)

• Two schedules for simplicity: one for peak and one for off-peak

With regards to the Earls Cove – Saltery Bay route, scheduled sailing times are being adjusted to maintain connectivity with the new Horseshoe Bay – Langdale schedule.

In addition to the introduction of the new schedules in January 2018, BC Ferries is continuing to explore long-term plans for terminal improvements, vessel replacements and information technology upgrades that will help improve service to the Sunshine Coast and Bowen Island.

