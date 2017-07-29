New Creek mandala completed

Shíshálh drummer Holly-Ann Higgins takes part in the blessing of the mandala at Roberts Creek pier on July 23. This is the mandala’s 20th year, and the design includes a maple leaf with interwoven histories of natives and settlers. After the ceremony there was music and dancing on the mandala. Donna McMahon photo
