New Eagle View Heights design unveiled

Almost 150 people signed into a public meeting held on Jan. 30 at the Gibsons Public Market to showcase revised plans for the proposed Eagle View Heights development 464 Eaglecrest Drive in Gibsons.

Developer Stanley Yasin and representatives of Ankenman Marchand Architects were on hand to answer questions about the 87-unit development on a steep five-acre site stretching between Stewart Road and Eaglecrest Drive.

The open house drew members of the newly formed O’Shea Oceanmount Community Association (OOCA), which opposes the development, but also drew many supporters, including local realtors and local residents who have expressed interest in buying units.

Architect Timothy Ankenman, interviewed by email after the meeting, reported that 144 people signed in at the door and about 100 filled out surveys, although more surveys are still being received via mail and email.

“In general there is overwhelming support for our project and we are very excited about moving it forward,” said Ankenman. “There are still various concerns from a few immediate neighbours but we are meeting with the group next week and are very confident that we can work through their concerns and address as many issues as we can.”

Gibsons council sent the original plans back to the developer in July, requesting lower height, lower density and a “less urban” aesthetic. The revised plans were presented to the advisory planning commission in

December.

The Town of Gibsons has received the development application for 464 Eaglecrest Dr. and detailed information about it is available on the Town’s website. A staff report on the Jan. 30 information meeting was on council’s Feb. 6 agenda, but the new plans have not yet come before council. Donna McMahon