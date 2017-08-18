New exec at Gibsons Public Market

The Gibsons Community Building Society, operator of the Gibsons Public Market, is pleased to announce Colin Stansfield will be taking the helm as executive director replacing Gerry Zipursky who has been leading the project since the start.

“This change is somewhat bittersweet because Gerry is a founding member and visionary of the project who has accomplished so much in four short years,” says Pam Robertson, president of the society.

“We knew going into our search to replace Gerry that we would not find someone with everything he brings to this role as our founding executive director,” she says. “It took a long time, but it was worth the effort.”

Stansfield brings talent and passion for the society’s vision and experience in the management and governance of non-profit organizations. In his most recent role as executive director of Potluck Cafe in Vancouver’s downtown eastside, he acquired hands-on experience with delivering on a strong community and economic development agenda. As for the move from Vancouver to the Coast, he and his family are embracing the opportunity.

“My wife and I have been considering a move away from Vancouver if the right opportunity came along. The vision for the Gibsons Public Market is in line with our values and the Sunshine Coast is a perfect fit for the lifestyle we want for our family,” says Stansfield who has two daughters aged two and seven.

The change in leadership comes into effect November 1.

Gerry Zipursky will be honoured for his contribution to the Gibsons Public Market during a tribute at the October 14 fundraiser gala. He will be joining the volunteer board of governors where he will continue to apply his talents to helping the society achieve its goals.

