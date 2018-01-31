New hospital unit opens

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 24 marked the opening of a new ambulatory care unit at Sechelt Hospital, and the formal completion of a decade-long, $44.3-million expansion project. The ambulatory care unit houses such services as chemotherapy and hemodialysis. The expansion project also included the new emergency department, single-patient rooms and new surgical beds. Cutting the ribbon, from the left: Frank Mauro, chair, SC Regional Hospital District; Karin Olson, COO, Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) coastal; MLA Nicholas Simons; Dave Hawkins, chair, Sechelt Hospital Foundation; and Calvin Craig, former chief, shíshálh Nation. Donna McMahon photo