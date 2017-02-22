New K-9 puppy in training here

RCMP Cst Kyle Hrynyk poses with Janga, a 10-week-old police-dog-in-training that is living and working with him. Janga is a German Shepherd born at the RCMP main dog facility in Innisfail, Alberta and will spend more than a year in training before being assigned to a detachment. Janga rides around in the police car with Cst Hrynyk, and since the constable is the Sunshine Coast RCMP Youth Liason Officer, he will be coming soon to a school near you. RCMP photo