New K-9 puppy in training here

Wednesday, 22 February 2017
P 5 rcmp dog trainer picRCMP Cst Kyle Hrynyk poses with Janga, a 10-week-old police-dog-in-training that is living and working with him.  Janga is a German Shepherd born at the RCMP main dog facility in Innisfail, Alberta and will spend more than a year in training before being assigned to a detachment. Janga rides around in the police car with Cst Hrynyk, and since the constable is the Sunshine Coast RCMP Youth Liason Officer, he will be coming soon to a school near you.  RCMP photo

