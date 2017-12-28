New school board chair chosen

School District No. 46 is pleased to announce the results of the board election Dec. 13. At that meeting, trustees elected Lori Pratt as board chair and Pammila Ruth as vice-chair.

After the election took place, Chair Pratt thanked the trustees for their support and said, “I’ve been a trustee for nine years and I’m looking forward to being in this leadership role and to representing the board.”

Upon adjournment, Vice-Chair Ruth said, “I’m very excited to be in this role and to be more involved in the workings of the board and the district.”

