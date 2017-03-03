Friday, 3 March 2017
New SDBA board

Posted by: The Local Weekly March 1, 2017

P 2 B SDBA board 2The new board of the Sechelt Downtown Business Association poses after its annual meeting Feb. 23 at the Seaside Centre.  From the left, Alton Toth, Dave Richardson, Katharine Trueman, Jason Day, Dan Fairholm, Liana Leskie, Dennis Olson, Kristine Toynbee, Cindy Buis, Paul Meyer and Lauri Paul. Not pictured: Ric Leskie and Jennifer Stapleton.  Donna McMahon photo

