New to the Coast

My wife and I are in the process of moving to the Sunshine Coast (from Chemainus). We have made an offer on property near Halfmoon Bay.

Since coming here we have been struck by several and concerning particularities.

First, the age of the population. This in itself has pitfalls. Where are the youth and how can they afford to live here?

Second, food prices. Each time I inquire as to why food prices are so high, I am told because they come here via ferry. If this were true then food prices on Vancouver Island would be much higher than the Coast; however food on the Island is much lower.

Third, the land taxes and building cost. Again much higher.

I am aware that the Sunshine Coast is a special place to live, but so are many places on the Island.

Bruce Eagles,

Sechelt