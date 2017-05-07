Sunday, 7 May 2017
Not hard to tell it’s gardening season

Posted by: The Local Weekly May 3, 2017 in Home & Garden, Local Community Leave a comment

P 1 gibsons plant sale Pic 1A patron and her pooch examine the offerings at the Gibsons Gardening Club’s annual plant sale April 29 at the Gibsons Community Centre. With the gardening season now in full swing, nurseries and plant sales are popular destinations. There are plant sales this weekend at the SC Botanical Garden and at St. Hilda’s Anglican Church in Sechelt – see events, page 8.  Donna McMahon photo

