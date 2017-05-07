Not hard to tell it’s gardening season

A patron and her pooch examine the offerings at the Gibsons Gardening Club’s annual plant sale April 29 at the Gibsons Community Centre. With the gardening season now in full swing, nurseries and plant sales are popular destinations. There are plant sales this weekend at the SC Botanical Garden and at St. Hilda’s Anglican Church in Sechelt – see events, page 8. Donna McMahon photo
