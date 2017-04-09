Nothing takes the joy out of a nice walk along the beach or on one our pristine trails like seeing a bright green, used dog poop bag dangling from a majestic cedar branch or a salmon berry bush.

C’mon, people, if you’re responsible enough to pick up your dog’s poop, surely you’re responsible enough to make sure your dog’s refuse bag is properly disposed of. After all, you wouldn’t dream of chucking your pop can into the forest, would you? So why is carrying YOUR dog’s refuse bag to the next garbage can or home unacceptable or somehow beneath you?

Biodegradable or not, it’s still littering and your responsibility to make sure this kind of toxic waste doesn’t end up on our beaches or in our forests, not to mention how horrendous it is to look at through its various stages of decomposition.

Suzanne Herman, Gibsons