Monday, 14 August 2017
Nohr leaves hospital

Posted by: The Local Weekly August 9, 2017

After an unexpectedly lengthy stay at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, following a heart attack on June 25, Garry Nohr, Sunshine Coast Regional District board chair and Area B director (Halfmoon Bay), was discharged last week.

Nohr and his wife, Patricia Anderson, wish to thank BC Ferries staff for excellent assistance at Horseshoe Bay, onboard, and at Langdale.

Nohr is recuperating at home during the August board holiday and welcomes visitors and phone calls. Please call ahead before visiting: (604) 741-2427. Submitted

