Nohr on the mend

After suffering a heart attack June 25, Sunshine Coast Regional District Chair Garry Nohr is recuperating in a general-care ward of a Vancouver hospital. Nohr’s family wishes to maintain privacy, and asks that requests for updates and visitation be directed to Nohr’s wife, Patricia Anderson: patande@telus.net.

According to Anderson, Nohr is making good progress. When asked if he had any comment for the Local, he responded with characteristic humour: “Rumours of my physical and political demise have been greatly exaggerated.”

Nohr said he will have his regular column in the Local, “Coast Watch”, as usual, on July 20. Submitted

CORRECTION: The Local’s story last week incorrectly stated Nohr suffered the attack June 26.