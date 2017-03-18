It’s time for Mayor Milne to focus on cleaning up his own backyard. Sechelt is in an absolute mess.

Two-thirds of our cash reserves have disappeared during his two years in office. How much on severance, legal fees and consulting studies, Mr. Milne? What value have we received for the $3,000,000 (three million) gone from this fund – anything tangible or just a bunch of studies?

District staff morale is at an all time low. Something like 14 people have occupied the four senior management seats over the past two years. Three of these positions remain unfilled – some after more than six months, which can only mean that no qualified people have applied. This points to Sechelt having a terrible reputation around our province.

It’s hard to see how Sechelt will survive the next two years given the inadequate skills and management experience of Mayor Milne and those Councillors who support his thinking.

Oh, and absolutely NOTHING meaningful has been completed during the first half of his term. It reminds many of Milne’s last time in office…when he earned the nickname “Do Nothing”.

Geoff White, Sechelt