(Re “Ban the bikers”, letters, the Local, Oct. 12)

Ken Dibnah, of West Sechelt, certainly holds a simplistic stereotype of motorcycles and motorcyclists. Does he realize that, to some people, a motorcycle is not a toy, but a primary mode of transportation – especially for those who are not rich? From the early 90’s until his death, three years ago, my partner, George Murray, owned a 1983 Yamaha Virago. He bought it because of its reputation as a “work horse” that would keep going indefinitely if properly maintained. This was our only vehicle. It had a luggage rack, a tank bag and saddle bags. We used it for shopping. We used it for camping vacations. Gas and insurance were much cheaper than they are for a car. After George’s passing it was bought by another motorcycle enthusiast.

The implication that motorcyclists are not “grown up” – or that allowing motorcycles is evidence that the Coast needs to “grow up” – insults quite a number of perfectly mature Coast residents. A total ban on “every motorcycle”, such as Mr. Dibnah suggests, sounds unconstitutional to me. Referendums cost taxpayers money. I doubt if he’ll find a local government willing to hold one on this issue.

Anne Miles, Gibsons