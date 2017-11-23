Not now, not ever

(Addressed to Sechelt council and forest district manager, and copied to the Local)

As a forthright and concerned citizen of the Sunshine Coast, I am asking you to cancel or at least delay the logging of Block EW 28 (Chanterelle Forest). As a resident of the Sunshine Coast for the last 12 years and as an enthusiastic hiker, lover of nature, including natural forest and all within, I am relying on your integrity as well as foresight to cancel the logging of the above-mentioned block.

In order to make this letter brief, I will mention only a few of the reasons I feel as I do. Block EW 28 is the Western boundary of the proposed Mt. Elphinstone Provincial Park expansion, which is supported by SCRD OCP bylaw 641, the expansion of which has been requested for many years.

You should know that, without exaggeration, one cannot hike on the Sunshine Coast without encountering the devastation of at least three cut blocks within a half-hour. And when I say devastation, I am talking about unsustainable logging practices like clearcutting.

Like other low-elevation forests before it, this Chanterelle Forest is also an in area that is very accessible, unlike hiking areas that are only accessible by four-wheel drive cars. And the Sunshine Coast Community Forest has left very few low-elevation forests for the use of citizens.

Then there is the provincial bylaw which says that Elk habitat areas should be protected. The forest is beautiful with varied types of mushrooms, large trees and beautiful vegetation.

This block should not be logged, now or ever.

Jack Stein, Gibsons