Old tugboat sinks in Porpoise Bay



The “R.B. Green,” an old wooden tugboat, on the left, is seen floating in Porpoise Bay. On the right, it is seen sinking on April 24. The tug has been used for years as a live-aboard, but there was no one on board when it went down. The East Porpoise Bay Community Association recently counted 39 derelict vessels in the Bay, and Sechelt council is currently exploring the possibility of obtaining a water lease that would allow it to pass bylaws regulating the boats. Photos submitted