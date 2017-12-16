Saturday, 16 December 2017
Old tugboat sinks in Porpoise Bay

Posted by: The Local Weekly April 26, 2017 in Breaking News, Front Page, News 2 Comments

P 11 tugboat sinks pic 2The “R.B. Green,” an old wooden tugboat, on the left, is seen floating in Porpoise Bay. On the right, it is seen sinking on April 24.  The tug has been used for years as a live-aboard, but there was no one on board when it went down. The East Porpoise Bay Community Association recently counted 39 derelict vessels in the  Bay, and Sechelt council is currently exploring the possibility of obtaining a water lease that would allow it to pass bylaws regulating the boats. Photos submitted

2 comments

  1. Gene Bachura
    December 13, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Was this Tug my friends? Jean Noel lived on this boat and passed away in May 2017. I have not been able to find an obit or any kind of notice. I was informed of his passing by the manager of the Lighthouse Pub when I emailed best wishes for Christmas. If you have any info I would appreciate it. Thank You

