(Re “Overflow crowd at shelter meeting”, the Local, Aug. 24)

The increases in rents in the last two years makes previous homeless data irrelevant. With one bedroom rents at about $1,200 per month and two bedrooms at $1,500 and vacancies close to non-existent, it is no wonder that 60 per cent of shelter users are over 55 years. Seniors collect about maximum $1,300 per month from government pensions. They clearly can’t afford rents without additional income.

Lee Ann Johnson, Gibsons