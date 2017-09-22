On pipelines, and joy

On Saturday (Sept. 16) we went to the Raven’s Cry Theatre to see the film “This Living Salish Sea” and it was amazing. Filmmaker Sarama shows us what is “under the waves” – brilliant colours, beautiful fish, ancient glass sponge reefs, undulating octopi.

He spends a good deal of time telling, quite persuasively, what we risk if we allow the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to go ahead.

Afterwards, in a question and answer session, he was asked what we can do to help, aside from throwing ourselves into protests and demonstrations (my words). The usual suggestions were made – drive less, consume less, if you do buy things make sure they are things that last, eat less meat. Then our MLA, Nicholas Simons, who was there for the question and answer, put in: “Make sure you have joy in your life. That will give you strength to keep on.”

I recommend you see this film if it comes your way, find a way to tell the politicians No to Kinder Morgan, and make sure you have joy in your life.

Jane Covernton,

Roberts Creek