Options presented for Trail Avenue road upgrade

Over 60 residents turned out for an open house at Seaside Centre on Oct. 25 to contribute their opinions on improving Sechelt’s Trail Avenue. The consultation is the first step in a plan to upgrade Trail Avenue from Highway 101 to Turnstone Drive, with the goals of improving intersections, increasing on-street parking and providing better facilities for cyclists and pedestrians.

Three options were featured in the presentation, which is available on the District of Sechelt’s website (sechelt.ca). Option 1 is for a sidewalk, curbside bike lane, parking lane, and then traffic lanes. Option 2 shows protected bike lanes between the sidewalk and parking. Option 3 is for a multi-use pedestrian and bike path on one side of Trail.

Transportation Choices Sunshine Coast (TraC), an organization advocating for active transportation, commented that they are pleased to see improvements to Trail. Board member Matt McLean, who attended the open house on TraC’s behalf, said that all three proposals are “a significant improvement on the current state of the road.”

“Trail Ave is currently a patchwork of sidewalks, multi-use paths and bike lanes. This is a disservice and safety hazard to all road users as cyclists exit and re-enter the roadway and walking paths in an unpredictable manner.”

McLean said that TraC will study the conceptual designs and forward recommendations to the District of Sechelt.

The District of Sechelt is accepting comments until Nov. 10 via info@sechelt.ca. After public comments, costs and feasibility are reviewed, one of the options will be chosen to go to a preliminary design, which will then be the subject of another open house. Donna McMahon