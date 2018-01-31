Our letters, our papers

About a week ago, I listened to a CBC radio call-in show discussing a very common event, the demise of autonomous newspapers in small communities.

As a result, communities had no local information and, indeed, no local forum for everyone in the community to share opinions or issues.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get through to CBC on the phone.

If I had been able to, I would have said how tremendously fortunate we are, on the Sunshine Coast, to have The Coast Reporter and the Local, both of which print our letters, our news. No huge conglomerate has swallowed up our Sunshine Coast voices. We are free to express them.

Julie Gleadow,

Roberts Creek