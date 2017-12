In these times, I am even more overwhelmed and awed by human kindness. Our kind neighbor diligently called all her neighbors in search for the owner of a small cat stranded more than 60 feet up in their ornamental fir tree. I rushed over with a flashlight to see two scared eyes peering back at me and meowing rather frantically. As it was late and not at all sure how to tackle the problem, we ended up letting Bartholomew stay overnight. After making phone inquiries to tree service companies (who were excellent at replying promptly) we got a call from the Peerless Tree Services. He arrived with his wife and small daughter and became our rescue ranger.

It was no small feat to climb a very prickly tree, way too high to even clearly see the small cat. Armed only with a pillow case he steadily wended his way upwards. As he tottered at the highest height I realized just how dangerous and precariously the cat was perched. At that point, I was much more concerned about his young and adorable family and less worried about my troublesome “teenager” cat.

Although extremely grateful to have our “naughty” cat returned, I am even more relieved to know that he and his wife and daughter will be having their Christmas together. Truly he went out on a limb and got the “cat in a bag”. Thanks are just not enough. I simply wanted the rest of the community to be aware and proud of the wonderful people, neighbors and unknown strangers we live with at Christmastime.

Suzie R. Barnes, Gibsons