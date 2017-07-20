P for passengers

BC Ferries has found another way to piss off its customers: yesterday morning (July 12) at Langdale the foot passengers were kept standing in their pen until every last car and camper was wedged on board.

Not only were we forced to suck in all the CO2 fumes but then we had to squeeze our way through the crammed-in vehicles, an added punishment for anyone in a wheelchair, carrying a backpack or pulling rolling luggage.

This change in practice was announced over the loudspeakers as an “experiment”, obviously dreamed up by somebody who has never travelled on the ferry as a foot passenger. I have huge appreciation for the deckhands and kitchen staff who perform a hard job on the ferries but, really, management should have to pass an IQ test.

Mary Beth Knechtel,

Halfmoon Bay