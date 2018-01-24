Pedestrian ticketed after mishap

On Jan. 19, police attended a single vehicle incident on Highway 101 and Xenichan Avenue, Sechelt, after a westbound driver swerved to avoid a pedestrian with a shopping cart who walked unexpectedly out into the road in front of her, and collided with a power pole. The lone driver and occupant was taken to Sechelt Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and her heavily damaged vehicle had to be towed. The pedestrian, who admitted he entered the highway with the intent to cross, was issued a Violation Ticket for “Must Not Enter Roadway until Safe.” The matter has been referred to ICBC. Submitted by RCMP