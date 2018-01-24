Wednesday, 24 January 2018
Breaking News
Pedestrian ticketed after mishap

Pedestrian ticketed after mishap

Posted by: The Local Weekly January 24, 2018 in Breaking News, News Leave a comment

On Jan. 19, police attended a single vehicle incident on Highway 101 and Xenichan Avenue, Sechelt, after a westbound driver swerved to avoid a pedestrian with a shopping cart who walked unexpectedly out into the road in front of her, and collided with a power pole. The lone driver and occupant was taken to Sechelt Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and her heavily damaged vehicle had to be towed. The pedestrian, who admitted he entered the highway with the intent to cross, was issued a Violation Ticket for “Must Not Enter Roadway until Safe.” The matter has been referred to ICBC.  Submitted by RCMP

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© The Local - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                                                                                                   Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Scroll To Top