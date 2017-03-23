Pender Harbour: all set for 2017

Our Pender Harbour and District Chamber of Commerce has been quite busy getting ready for 2017. We have our budget in place. Membership renewal is well underway. Existing projects are continuing and some new ones are in the planning stages. We have been meeting with other community groups to ensure there is no duplication of efforts as we work on our community goals.

Throughout the year, we work in collaboration with related organizations, such as the Sunshine Coast Regional Economic Development Office, Sunshine Coast Tourism and the other Chambers on the Sunshine Coast, to expand regional economic activity and encourage tourism. In the summer, the Chamber will operate our Visitor Center and co-sponsoring Pender Harbour Days, a celebration of maritime heritage happening July 7, 8 and 9. We are developing new content for our paper, web and social media channels, continuing to use these channels to promote local events.

We plan to hold two more community “night club” themed events and expand our Christmas programs.

Another focus is our continuing involvement in the effort to develop a fair dock management plan for Pender Harbour.

We are very proud of the work being done by many other Pender Harbour community groups to further the activities identified by our recent Economic Development Study. With the limited space available in this article it is not possible to list all the groups and all the work done but I will mention a few. With support of the Rotary Club of Pender Harbour and the Pender Harbour Advisory Council the Pender Harbour Hiking Group took on the task of mapping, marking and signing the trails in our area. It is a job nearing completion and was very well done, a contribution by Pender Harbour to what we hope will be a soon-completed network of trails from Howe Sound thru to Powell River. The Hiking Group is also collaborating with the Pender Harbour Living Heritage Association to design welcome signs at our community entrances.

We are helping a coalition of community groups and individuals establish additional ocean and lake access complete with signs and web based directions on how to get there. We anticipate helping them achieve their goals by assisting with securing permits, establishing formal procedures to obtain the necessary stewardship approvals and updating web sites with the pertinent information.

I am hopeful all our community groups on the Sunshine Coast will continue to work together on furthering our Economic Development activities. We remain convinced our long-range community prosperity depends on how successful we are at attracting and retaining young people and families. As we grow older one of the things that bring joy is interacting with the young people and watching them grow and prosper. They are our future and it is our job to provide the things that encourage and allow them to live on this beautiful coast.