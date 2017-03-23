Pender Harbour Chamber Music Festival coming in August

The Pender Harbour Chamber Music Festival celebrates its 13th season this summer. From August 18th – 20th, music lovers can enjoy a weekend of extraordinary music. Artistic Director (and stellar pianist) Alexander Tselyakov has programmed a wide range of the chamber repertoire and in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, Canadian composers will be featured in each concert. The Gryphon Trio returns to the Festival (Annalee Patipatanakoon, violin; Roman Borys, cello; and pianist James Parker), along with celebrated clarinetist James Campbell and violinist Joan Blackman. They’ll be joined by Maria Larionoff (violin), Jason Ho (violin), and Brian Yoon (cello). These musicians will play 4 ticketed concerts over the weekend in the Music School in Madeira Park overlooking the harbour, surrounded by tall trees and sea breezes. Our free Rising Tide concert features two Coastal voices— mezzo-soprano Rose-Ellen Nichols and baritone Louis Dillon—accompanied by pianist David Poon.

The Pender Harbour Chamber Music Festival is supported in part by generous Friends of the Festival and a dedicated community of volunteers. We have a loyal audience and always welcome anyone wanting a beautiful musical experience. Watch for our brochures in late spring and keep an eye on our website for details about ticket sales and concerts: www.penderharbourmusic.ca