Persephone fights to stay put

Persephone Brewing has asked the Sunshine Coast Regional District for support in its bid to have the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) reconsider a Non-Farm Use permit for the craft brewery, which is located in Area F. The ALC rejected Persephone’s application on Dec. 20.

Owner Brian Smith appeared at the SCRD’s Planning Committee meeting on Jan. 12 to speak to the letter of rejection.

According to Smith, Persephone’s business is threatened “as a result of the current wording in the Regulations.” When the brewery started in 2013, breweries were not specifically included in ALC regulations.

“We were told that we fit into Section 2(2)(c) which doesn’t name breweries explicitly but rather says that value-added processing of farm product is a permissible use,” said Smith.

Subsequently, in response to the proliferation of craft breweries in the province, the ALC regulations were changed. Unfortunately, the changes mean that Persephone’s five acres of hops, which are a beer flavouring, are not considered an ingredient. Under the new regulations, 50 per cent of the brewery’s major ingredients (barley) must be grown on site. The property is not suitable for cultivation of barley.

Persephone therefore applied for ‘Non-Farm Use’ of their 11-acre (4.6 hectare) agricultural property, even though they grow five acres of hops, an acre of food crops, and two acres of apples.

In its rejection, the ALR said it supports “the relocation of the brewery as currently operated to more appropriately zoned land outside of the ALR.”

The brewery is now appealing the decision to the ALC Chair who, according to Smith, “has authority to look at a broader set of circumstances.”

Persephone is also lobbying the Minister of Agriculture for changes to Agricultural Land Reserve regulations to support farm-based breweries, and is encouraging their supporters to write their MLAs and the Minister.

Area F Director Ian Winn said “The ALC decision, they say in their report, puts them in a difficult position. It puts us in a difficult position as well.”

If the Persephone does not succeed in its appeal, the brewery has two years to move most of its operations to a non-ALR property.

Smith met with SCRD Chief Administrative Officer Janet Loveys on Jan. 13. She will report back to the board, which will consider its response at a future meeting.

Donna McMahon