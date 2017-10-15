Petition demands sailings, not buildings

An online petition at change.org – demanding that BC Ferries prioritize hourly sailings over amenities planned for the Langdale terminal – has exceeded its 2,500-signature goal in less than a week and is still attracting more signatures.

Started by Gibsons resident Glenda Sewards, the petition states that BC Ferries’ plans to spend $2.3 million on facilities “to entertain tourists for a couple of months a year”, and to provide employee housing, are “ridiculous” and a “waste of money.”

“We ask that the 2.3 million be used to improve services for the residents of the Sunshine Coast,” says the petition. “The residents and commuters of this community are the bread and butter of this run in the non-tourist season and our needs are more important than tourists or BC Ferries employees.”

“This is our highway – not a circus carnival for entertaining people who don’t live here or pay taxes here.”

The petition is addressed to MLA Nicholas Simons, Premier John Horgan, and Minister of Transportation Claire Trevena. As of The Local’s press deadline, the petition had attracted 3,679 signatures. Donna McMahon