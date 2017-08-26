Plane crashes at Coast airport

On August 21 at approximately 6:30pm, Sechelt RCMP were advised that a Cessna 172 aircraft had been unable to brake fully, and subsequently slid off the runway at Sunshine Coast Regional Airport in Sechelt.

The 19 year old lone occupant was a student pilot on a flight from Langley. The pilot’s intention was to touch down briefly before making the return flight. Instead, the Cessna drove off the runway and went across a grassy area before coming to a stop nose first in a ditch in some thick bushes. Luckily there were no injuries and it appears the damage to the plane is minor.

Sechelt Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and RCMP were on scene quickly but found the pilot had been able to exit the plane without assistance. Transport Canada has been notified and will be investigating the incident.

Submitted by RCMP