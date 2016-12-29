Playground fund gets last-minute boost

A last-minute donation of $1,600 by a “fairy godmother” and an eleventh hour deadline extension came together to push Huckleberry Daycare’s crowdfunding campaign past its $5,000 goal to build a fenced “Art and Play Garden” at the Arts Building in Gibsons. A total of $5,475 was raised for the project via the new community crowdfunding platform, Wayblaze, in a campaign originally scheduled to finish on Monday, Dec. 12.

“Wayblaze extended our deadline by two days after we told them on the Sunday night that we had an additional $2,000 raised that weekend,” said Bronwen Payerle, president of the Huckleberry Coast Childcare Society. “Our anonymous fairy godmother boosted us over the edge on the Wednesday morning. She is a retired educator and strong supporter of arts education and early years programs.”

Huckleberry began four years ago as a social enterprise concept developed by Payerle through Community Futures’ business incubator program (now called LEAP). Payerle graduated the program with a viable business plan, but had trouble finding a location.

After a couple of possibilities fell through, Huckleberry developed a partnership with Jack & Jill Preschool and the Arts Building Society, and opened this fall at the Arts Building in Gibsons. The location, only a kilometre from Jack & Jill Preschool, allows children dropped at the morning preschool to be walked over to the afternoon Huckleberry program. The Arts Building space is available for child care during the day, and continues to be used for community classes and workshops in the evening and on weekends.

At this time Huckleberry offers only part-time care because of licensing restrictions that require a fenced play area. Once that is in place, they can apply for a group licence allowing them to operate full time with up to 10 children and two full time staff. Huckleberry hopes to have the playground completed by the end of June so they can open full time in September 2017.

Crowdfunding is a difficult model, admitted Payerle. It can be effective, but it requires an investment of time and effort – something that parents of young children have in very short supply. And childcare is a hard sell because “nobody really cares about it once they don’t need it anymore.”

According to a childcare needs assessment done by Huckleberry in 2015, over 80 per cent of Sunshine Coast families rely on unpaid friends and family to provide childcare. Reasons for this include lack of available spaces, high costs (full time daycare fees are about $800 to $1,100 per month) and a lack of flexible options, especially for parents who work shifts or commute into Vancouver. Care for children under 36 months old is especially difficult to find.

The Arts Building, located next to the Gibsons Library and the Museum, is a Town-owned property that was built as a library, and has had a number of community tenants since the library moved to a new building in 1996.

