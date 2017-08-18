Plaza needed

As this summer proceeds apace, it is obvious that Sechelt is in dire need of a nice outdoor plaza, a town square where markets, exhibitions, and maybe even parades, protests, gatherings of all sorts can be held without having to block off roads.

The ideal location would be in front of the city hall, where the pool is situated and the RCMP hang out. It’s the most central, is pretty, is not adjacent to the so-called highway (wow is that a misnomer. George Carlin would have things to say about our “highway”) and would form the jewel of our very formless town. Also, another principle virtue is that it’s already owned by the District of Sechelt.

Think of a nice concrete or tiled/pavered area with trees, benches, fountains and no cars. Try and picture the town square in any town in southern France or Italy. Peaceful, cool, lovely areas where people can gather and drink coffee and have picnics and the space will be there as long as the town is.

If cars are a worry, dig a large hole under the existing parking lot and build a garage. I would rather not see this solution as parking garages fall down eventually and I see a permanent plaza, but ban all the cars from the area except for the mobility challenged, everybody else can walk in. Think of the farmer’s market located on the square. Think of a Christmas event on the plaza. Think of the advantages of a central area dedicated to people, forever more. Think of banning cars from this entire area.

Think about it.

Ken Dibnah, West Sechelt