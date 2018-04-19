‘Poaching going undetected,’ MP says

Member of Parliament Pamela Goldsmith-Jones has written to the federal minister of fisheries and oceans regarding the lack of enforcement of fisheries regulations on the Sunshine Coast following the closure of the DFO office in Pender Harbour.

The letter, which was received at the April 12 meeting of the SCRD’s planning and community development committee, calls on DFO to station a fisheries officer on the Coast to combat poaching.

“Poaching is going undetected,” states the letter. “The poaching is mostly crab and shrimp and some shellfish like clams, and has gotten so bad that in some areas there is barely any crab left. When the community attempts to address the situation by calling a DFO officer, they are unable to arrive in a timely manner, allowing the poachers’ illegal activities to continue.”

SCRD directors agreed.

“I think this is something that really has to be dealt with. We need more coverage, more boots on the ground,” said Area E Director Lorne Lewis.

Area A Director Frank Mauro described the poaching as “blatant,” and said: “You can make all the rules you want but without some enforcement – and that’s the state we’re at right now – without enforcement you might as well just close the book and put the rules on the shelf.”

Keith Julius, representing the Sechelt Indian Government District, also gave the letter his full support, saying that enforcement is desperately needed. “I agree… that we need more bodies on the ground to help with this problem.”

And Area F Alternate Director, Kate Louise Stamford, who recently attended a conservation assessment workshop organized by the David Suzuki Foundation, spoke to the situation in Howe Sound, noting that “recovery related to Howe Sound is being threatened by a lack of enforcement.”

“They’ve actually found that rockfish poaching increased once those [rockfish] protection areas were put in because there was no enforcement and everyone knew where a rockfish protection area was, that’s where the fish are,” said Stamford.

Stamford also warned that the DFO office in Squamish is slated for closure next year.

The board voted unanimously to write a letter to the fisheries minister referencing our MP’s letter, and pressing for improved enforcement on the Sunshine Coast.

Donna McMahon