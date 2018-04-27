Friday, 27 April 2018
Possible truck arson investigated

Posted by: The Local Weekly April 25, 2018 in Breaking News

Police are investigating a possible arson after this pickup was discovered on fire at 11:30pm at Carmen Rd. and Veterans Rd. in Gibsons. A witness was able to put out a cardboard box that was on fire inside the cab of the truck and called the fire department.  Anyone with any information is asked to call Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. RCMP photo

