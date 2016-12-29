Potential homeless shelter needs home

An application by the Sunshine Coast Homelessness Advisory Council for assistance in moving a donated building to a new location met with sympathy but no promises of support at the Sechelt Council meeting on Dec. 21.

Cayce Laviolette, representing the Homelessness steering committee, presented council with a request to help find a site for the old employment centre building at Sunshine Coast Highway and Xenichen Ave., and to use Affordable Housing reserve funds to help cover the moving cost.

The Sechelt Indian Band (SIB) had planned to demolish the building to make way for a new tenant, but instead offered to donate it for $1. The building could be renovated to house about 40 homeless people, plus an outreach worker and a 24-7 drop-in area. It must be moved by February.

“There are easily hundreds of people who are homeless,” said Laviolette, noting the existing emergency cold weather shelter is inadequate.

“The current shelter at St. Hilda’s Church has room to accommodate between eight and 10 people per night, although upwards of 20 people have been staying there since it opened in October,” said Laviolette.

“They are crammed in quite tightly and tempers have been flaring. RCMP and ambulance have attended multiple times, so it’s not safe for the people staying there or for staff.”

The space at St. Hilda’s is only available until the end of April, 2017 and the Homelessness council has had no success in finding another location.

Laviolette admitted that the donated building would only be a temporary solution. BC Housing is considering construction of a permanent shelter and transition housing on the coast, but that is three or four years away. “We don’t know what we’re going to do come May 1st,” he said.

Mayor Milne said the estimated cost of moving the donated building and setting it up – $330,000 – was a lot to spend for a stopgap solution. Sechelt’s affordable housing fund has less than $100,000 in it, and it is not clear that it could be used for that purpose.

“There is a real question on whether or not the District should be stepping into provincial jurisdiction in such a bold way, even when there is a need,” said Milne.

Milne said that he was not hopeful that a solution could be found, especially with such a short timeline. He also cautioned that the building offer from the SIB was not necessarily a good deal.

“It would save them some money on demolition and contracting, so it helps them solve a problem, but isn’t actually [an offer] that comes with much support,” said Milne.

Council referred the issue to their budget process and asked staff to contact the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure about a possible downtown site.

