Wednesday, 17 January 2018
Poverty reduction strategy on weekend agenda

A weekend meeting at the Sechelt municipal hall had provincial representatives meeting with Sechelt representatives Jan. 13 on developing a poverty reduction strategy. Left to right, MLA Nicholas Simons, Deputy Mayor Alice Lutes and Mable Elmore, parliamentary secretary for poverty reduction. You can make a submission, until March 30, at https// engage.gov.bc.ca/bcpovertyreduction/. Bruce Milne photo

