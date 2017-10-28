Power outage doesn’t dim Art Crawl success

Potter Pat Forst, on the right, with Charlotte Wrinch and Chris Spear in a Friday night Art Crawl jam at Forst’s studio in Gibsons Oct. 20. Her studio was not affected by a power outage that day in Langdale and parts of Gibsons. Organizers reported strong sales of art during the three-day event at 144 venues spread over the Coast, with weather that included rain and bright sunshine. Donna McMahon photo
