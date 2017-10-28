Saturday, 28 October 2017
Power outage doesn’t dim Art Crawl success

Posted by: The Local Weekly October 25, 2017 in Arts & Entertainment Leave a comment

P 2 B art crawl music pic 2Potter Pat Forst, on the right, with Charlotte Wrinch and Chris Spear in a Friday night Art Crawl jam at Forst’s studio in Gibsons Oct. 20. Her studio was not affected by a power outage that day in Langdale and parts of Gibsons. Organizers reported strong sales of art during the three-day event at 144 venues spread over the Coast, with weather that included rain and bright sunshine. Donna McMahon photo

