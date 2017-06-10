Promotional idea just didn’t fly

It seemed like such a good idea, a sure-fire way to attract attention. Steve Willgoose wanted people to notice his business, Willgoose Wood, where he makes “live edge” slab tables just off Hwy 101 at Middlepoint. So he bought a plane that had been used as a movie prop, and on June 2 he hung it 60 feet up in the trees where it was visible from the highway. Willgoose informed the police and fire departments, but the display quickly caused something of a traffic jam, with people stopping to take pictures and ask about survivors. So, after about two hours, Willgoose decided to take the plane down for fear of causing an accident. He had attracted too much attention. Doreen and Steve Willgoose photos