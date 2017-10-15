Proposed shelter meeting airs concerns

A panel of speakers, above, faced a full house of concerned residents, below, at an information meeting in the Sechelt Band Hall Oct. 3 about a new homeless shelter. The shelter is proposed for a District of Sechelt-owned lot on Ebbtide Street at Trail Avenue, and many in the area are concerned it would affect the neighbourhood negatively. The panel, from the left, are: Craig Crawford, BC Housing; Aaron Munro, Rain City Housing; Rev. Clarence Li, St. Hilda’s Anglican Church; Susan Richter, Vancouver Coastal Health; and Matt Thomson, Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Committee. See also editorial, page 4. Donna McMahon photos. See the Local’s editorial on this issue.