Sunday, 15 October 2017
Proposed shelter meeting airs concerns

shelter meeting 2A panel of speakers, above, faced a full house of concerned residents, below, at an information meeting in the Sechelt Band Hall Oct. 3 about a new homeless shelter. The shelter is proposed for a District of Sechelt-owned lot on Ebbtide Street at Trail Avenue, and many in the area are concerned it would affect the neighbourhood negatively. The panel, from the left, are: Craig Crawford, BC Housing; Aaron Munro, Rain City Housing; Rev. Clarence Li, St. Hilda’s Anglican Church; Susan Richter, Vancouver Coastal Health; and Matt Thomson, Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Committee. See also editorial, page 4.  Donna McMahon photos. See the Local’s editorial on this issue.

