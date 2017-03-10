Proposed Suncoast Trail extension examined

Residents and Sunshine Coast Regional District planners examine a map of the proposed phase two of the Suncoaster Trail at an open house Feb. 27 at the Roberts Creek Hall. The trail currently runs 37 km from near Earls Cove to Halfmoon Bay. The SCRD is now planning the second phase of 60 km to Langdale: maps are posted on the SCRD website along with a comment form, and residents have until March 31 to send their views to trevor.fawcett@scrd.ca. Donna McMahon photo