Sunday, 19 February 2017
Protesters outraged by broken electoral promise

Posted by: The Local Weekly February 15, 2017 in Breaking News, Front Page, News

P 1 demo reform demo picThe federal Liberal government’s decision to abandon one of its core promises – to reform the electoral system – prompted a group of protestors to register their outrage on Hwy 101 in Wilson Creek on Feb. 11. During the campaign, Justin Trudeau said repeatedly that the 2015 election would be the last under the first-past-the-post system. That system allowed Stephen Harper, and then Trudeau, to form a majority government with a minority of the votes. The Liberal promise is believed to have led some NDP and Green supporters to vote strategically for the Liberals – in the hopes of getting a reformed electoral process for the future in which the results would more closely resemble the voting.   Photo submitted

