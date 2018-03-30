Protestors call down oil pipeline

About 60 people – half of them from the Coast – picketed the West Vancouver office of Liberal MP Pam Goldsmith-Jones on March 23. They were showing their displeasure with the Liberal government’s approval of the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion. Goldsmith-Jones was in Ottawa, but staff at her office invited the protesters to bring their signs inside, which they did. Jack Stein photo

Meanwhile, protesters opposed to the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion targeted TD Canada Trust in Sechelt March 24 because it has invested in the company. Picket signs included the suggestion that pipeline opponents could take their money out of TD. Former Green Party candidate Kim Darwin said she found it difficult to find RSP investments that did not include fossil fuel companies, which are regarded by financial planners as safe. “I came to the conclusion they are safe because they are supported and subsidized by government,” Darwin said. “Why are renewable energy funds not safe? I came the conclusion they are not supported nor subsidized by the government. Attending rallies is a good, visual way to let the government know what you support or don’t.” Donna McMahon photo