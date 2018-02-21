Rash of car thefts in Gibsons area

Overnight on Feb. 13, a suspect gained entry to an unlocked vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Fairview Rd. Gibsons, and stole a small metal tin containing soccer ball pins and a wallet that contained identification, credit and bank cards, and a ferry card. The owner later advised that the suspect had made over 20 Visa purchases at various businesses in Gibsons before the card was cancelled

Other thefts from cars were reported at:

• 4600 block of Whitaker Rd., Davis Bay (between Feb. 9 and 12)

• 500 block of Marine Dr.,

Gibsons (Feb. 15)

• 300 block of Wells Lane,

Gibsons (Feb. 16)

• 500 block of Seaview Rd., Gibsons (Feb. 14)

• 200 block of King Rd., Gibsons (Feb. 13)

Sunshine Coast RCMP would like to provide the following tips and best practices in an attempt to prevent theft of Motor Vehicles or Theft from Motor Vehicles:

• Do not leave any property in your vehicle or expect to find it gone when you return later. Thieves will break in for as little as a few coins or a cigarette lighter.

• Do not leave any personal identification in an unattended vehicle or you could become a victim of identity theft. Often, the thieves are taking only identification and credit cards from purses, but leave the purse behind and the owner may not realize a theft has occurred until much later.

• Do not set the ‘Home’ function on your GPS device to your home address, but rather to a nearby intersection, thereby not allowing the suspects to know exactly where you live.

• Do not keep spare keys to your vehicle in the vehicle. Police see this happen all the time. What would have been the theft of some change in the ashtray, turns into a theft of a vehicle.

(For the full list of tips go to sunshinecoat.rcmp-grc.gc.ca and click on newsroom.)

Submitted by RCMP