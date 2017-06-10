RCMP probe cause of Gibsons house fire

The remains of home on Hough Rd. in Gibsons that was destroyed by fire about 3am on June 5 were still smouldering well into the day. There were no injuries but Gibsons Volunteer Fire Department Capt. George Williams said the 19 firefighters helped one occupant who was outside the house. And RCMP are investigating after evidence indicated the fire may have been intentionally set. Area residents reported hearing at least one explosion, and Capt. Williams confirmed that there were four 100-pound propane tanks on the site, one or more of which may have ruptured. Donna McMahon photo