RCMP ticket repeat Port Mellon campfire offender

On July 8, an on-going problem with illegal campfires was reported on Dunham Road, Port Mellon. Police located the campers and warned them of the consequences of ignoring the current fire bans, including the fines associated. The fire was put out but police received a second complaint later that the campers had restarted their fire. Police returned to the site and issued the camp host a Violation Ticket for Light Fuel or Use Fire Against Restriction Contrary to the Wildfire Act which carries a $1,150.00 dollar fine.