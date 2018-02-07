Ready to build

(Addressed to the minister of health and copied to the Local)

As you are aware from the recent letter from the Sunshine Coast Divisions of Family Practice, the long-term care shortage in our community of the Sunshine Coast continues to severely worsen.

This is a crisis. This long delay in adding new beds has not only had a damaging impact on our vulnerable seniors, but is also causing a massive, and growing, drain on resources at our Sechelt/shíshálh Hospital for all Sunshine Coast residents.

As you know, in Gibsons we have a site that is shovel-ready to address this crisis; it is zoned appropriately, it can easily be connected to services/utilities, it has community and Council support to be used for publicly funded long-term care, it is close to community amenities for residents and visitors, and it even has a covenant that specifies its use for “community health care.”

We’ve heard your government’s concern with maintaining wages, benefits and job security for unionized workers at Totem and Shorncliffe, and we can’t agree more. These workers are our community members. But the location has no bearing on this issue, and should not be conflated with whatever important discussions have been taking place to accommodate our health-care workers. The Shaw Road site is still best-prepared to immediately address our region’s long-term care crisis, especially in light of the long delays that the Sunshine Coast has already been having to endure.

In short, we continue to be ready to do our part to address this regional crisis. We are prepared to work with Vancouver Coastal Health to issue a development permit for construction of any facility offering publicly funded, long-term care to start within two months. The Town of Gibsons is offering Vancouver Coastal Health a solution to address long-term care “now”, not another proposal susceptible to more unacceptable delays.

Silas White,

Deputy Mayor, Town of Gibsons