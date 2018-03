Tell Nic Simons to back off trying to implement the Foreign Buyers Tax here on the Sunshine Coast. It smells of elitism and racism.

Most of the seniors on the Sunshine Coast do not have a gold-plated tax-payer-funded government pension – which our MLA does – and rely on the equity in our homes to see us through retirement.

The Sunshine Coast is not the Lower Mainland. Do not lump us in with their problems.

Jim White,

Gibsons