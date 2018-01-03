Recycling reassurance

(Re “Recycling puzzle”, letters, the Local, Dec. 28)

You must’ve missed the mistake that appeared in last week’s letters section, that “we are going to lose the [Gibsons recycling] depot soon.” While we are all entitled to our opinions and your editorial page is a great place for sharing them, I believe most newspapers still fact-check this material.

It is provincially mandated that regional districts are responsible for recycling in BC, and that individual municipalities can set up curbside collection services. Town of Gibsons property owners were charged $178,329 by the SCRD for regional solid waste in 2017, including $71,446.13 for “regional recycling” specifically. We don’t get to make decisions about these costs and services at Town Council, except for representation at the regional board of three weighted votes to 17 others on financial matters – that is the extent of our influence on recycling depots.

The Coast-wide annual cost for regional recycling is $588,034, approximately $264,000 of which is for the Gibsons Recycling Depot contract. This contract runs to December 2018. At some point in 2018, the SCRD will need to decide whether to extend the contract or put it out to tender. Either way, the SCRD is obligated to offer recycling services in Gibsons and the Town fully expects it to do so, by provincial law. So that should answer the question of what the plan is to deal with recyclables. In fact, the SCRD has recently announced it is banning recyclables from the landfill, so the author of last week’s letter definitely won’t be throwing her recyclables in with her garbage as she speculated. The SCRD will continue to provide a way to recycle.

Finally, there is no plan to close the current depot. The current owners are still trying to sell this asset so it can continue to thrive in our community. Publishing gossip that it’s going to shut down doesn’t help.

Silas White

Gibsons councillor