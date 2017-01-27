Remembering Rose Schwarz

Many Sunshine Coast residents were saddened to hear of the death of Rose Schwarz, age 28, on Jan. 11, after a 15 year-battle with Lyme disease.

Parents Tani and Gary launched several fundraising campaigns to pay for treatments for Rose and to raise public awareness of Lyme disease.

Tani Schwarz-Gilbert posted on social media on Jan. 12: “We want to thank everyone for your continued generous support through the years. It meant a lot to Rose.”

The family is still accepting financial contributions to cover medical expenses and the funeral. The Lighthouse Pub in Sechelt is holding an all day burger and beer fundraising event on Sunday, Jan. 29.

A celebration of Rose’s life will be held on Feb. 12 at the Sechelt Legion, starting at 3pm. Donna McMahon